Joan Doris Etheridge



TIPTON – Joan Doris (Hutton) Etheridge, 89, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 6, 1932 in Staten Island, N.Y. to George and Florence Hutton.

After only a three-month engagement, she married the love her life, Paul Frederick Etheridge in St. Petersburg, Fla. with whom she was married to for 58 years and they raised four sons.

In her years following high school, Joan worked as an executive assistant for Singer Sewing Company in downtown New York City for 10 years. From New York, Joan found her way to the Sunshine State – Florida where she got married and started her family. Ultimately, she was a New-Yorker who found herself enjoying life in Indiana over the past 42 years. Together with her husband, they started and owned a successful business for 20 years in Indiana working with electric companies and municipalities.

Joan had a strong faith in God and for many years was an active member at Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was quick to sit with someone and listen to them always offering words of encouragement and prayer. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, cooking, having others over for dinner and ensuring that every birthday and holiday was celebrated to the fullest extent.

Joan is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Scott, Steven, and Bradley; grandchildren Adam, Kyle, Katlyn, Allison and Lane; great-grandson, Thatcher with another one on the way. She also had many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved and touched deeply.

Her son Jeffrey preceded her in death in 2007.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers who cared for her throughout the years, Comfort Keeper, Adaptive Home Health & Guardian Angel Hospice. A special thank you goes to one caregiver in particular, Dawn DeWitt, for her unwavering love and devotion to Joan and the family.

Please join us celebrating her life on Tuesday, July 13 at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, Tipton, with visitation between 10 a.m. and noon with a memorial service starting at noon. Immediately following the service there will be a graveside service with guests invited back to the Etheridge home after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church’s Food Bank, 1385 S. Main St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Etheridge family.