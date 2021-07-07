

Felipe Trujillo, Jr., 30, of Windfall, passed away on July 5, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident in Grant County. He joins many beloved family members in Heaven.

Felipe was born June 27, 1991 in Loris, S.C., the son of Felipe and Maria Ofelia (Rodriguez) Trujillo, Sr.

He was raised in the Catholic faith and attended Tri-Central High School.

Felipe worked in construction for Nars Construction in Windfall which he enjoyed very much.

His life revolved around his family and spending time with his friends whom he also considered his family. Felipe loved working out at Planet Fitness, and he would often work out every single day. He always took pride in his appearance so it was very easy for him to attract the ladies. Felipe especially enjoyed driving his Ford truck which he named “Ruby”. He was also active with all forms of social media and was an avid Patriots football fan.

Felipe will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Felipe’s family includes his parents, Felipe Sr. and Maria Trujillo of Windfall; beloved son, Lyric Ray “Ray-Ray” Trujillo of Fairmount; three sisters, Veronica Padilla of Converse, Melissa (Narciso) Guatemala of Windfall, and Victoria (Rolando) Cruz of Sweetzer; God-daughter, Severiana O. Guatemala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Felipe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jose and Severiana Rodriguez and his paternal grandparents, Alejandrino and Victoria Trujillo.

A funeral service for Felipe will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Father Bob Williams officiating a bilingual service in English and Spanish. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral Friday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.