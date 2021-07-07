

Edna H. Yates, 100, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Elwood Health and Living.

Edna was born in Kokomo, on Feb. 6, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Roxie (Albaugh) Paskell.

On Jan. 17, 1942, she married Charles Yates and they shared 68 years of marriage together before he passed away on Nov. 18, 2011.

Edna enjoyed watching television, reading and going out for dinner with family and friends. She loved her family very much and cherished spending time them.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Susan (Morris) Cloar of Kokomo; grandson, Steve (Jennifer) Preston; great-grandson, Declan Preston; and several loving nieces and nephews who will greatly miss her.

Along with her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Paskell; and sister, Emma Wysong.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Elwood City Cemetery with Scott Blaylock officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elwood Health & Living Activities Fund.

