Rebecca Lynn Cornwell



Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Cornwell, 62 and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following extensive health challenges.

She was born Aug. 3, 1958 in Elwood, the daughter of Woodrow and Alma Martin.

She attended Elwood schools and was raised in the Christian faith.

She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at American Healthcare in Westfield for 30 years and retired in 2017.

She married Jimmie B. Cornwell on July 18, 2012.

Her family includes her husband, Jimmie B. Cornwell of Elwood; three children, Mary Langlais of Elwood, Scott McConnell of Elwood; and Steven McConnell of Alexandria; two sisters, Donna Morge of Oklahoma, and Patricia “Tiny” Burger of Elwood; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family visitation will take place at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home prior to cremation taking place. Burial of her ashes will take place in the Curtisville Cemetery in Tipton County at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.