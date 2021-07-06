Margaret Lou Shook, 81, of Goldsmith died Monday, July 5, 2021 at Millers Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in Lebanon, Tenn. on Sept. 18, 1939 to Edward Jay and Louella (Guffey) Moss.

On Aug. 21, 1960 she married John William Shook. He preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 1993.

Margaret was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching Charles Stanley, attending church services when she could and especially enjoyed family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid fan of Notre Dame and Colts football, watching the teams each season.

She is survived by her son, Douglas Shook and wife Jennifer of Tipton; grandchildren, Haley, Zion and Eli Shook; siblings Evelyn Cunningham and husband Jack of Tipton, Dewey E. Moss of Tipton, Virgil Moss of Veedersburg, Ind., J.D. Moss of Arkansas, Jimmy Moss of Greentown, Larry Moss of Tipton and Marvin Moss of Tipton.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Maydell Rouse, Mary Katherine Baker and Donald Moss.

Services for Margaret will be Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. at Young-Nichols. Pastor Travis Morrisett will preside. Burial will follow at Tetersburg Cemetery.

Visitation will also be Friday from noon until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society P.O. Box 237 Tipton, Indiana 46072.