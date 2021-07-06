

John L. Rogers, 98, of Noblesville and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his daughter’s home on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Noblesville.

John was born in Lebanon, Mo., on Sept. 5, 1922. He was the son of the late George and Minnie (Stout) Rogers.

On April 30, 1946, he married Flora (Combs) Rogers and they shared 64 years of marriage together before she passed away on Jan. 13, 2011.

During World War II, John proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an honoree on the Indy Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2013.

John graduated from barber school in 1948. He was a barber in Elwood for 54 years. When visiting The Rogers’ Barber Shop to get a haircut, John would always share a good fishing story and a great joke.

He was a member of the American Legion, Elwood V.F.W., Masonic Lodge, several bowling leagues and the Conservation club.

John treasured every moment he could spend with his family. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be sadly missed by his family and dear friends.

John is survived by his daughter, Marla (Bob) Drake of Noblesville; son, Mark Rogers of Elwood; grandchildren, Eric Campbell (Allana), Jennifer (Ian) Ferguson, Julie (David) Lewis, Jonathan Rogers, Benjamin Rogers and Cameron Rogers; great-grandchildren, Hailie, Sloan, Kellan, Max, Harper, Addison, Ayden, Gabe and Ciana; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Lewis, James F. Rogers, Walter Rogers, and Jesse Rogers; sisters, Mae Lewis-Fridley, Jewel Porter, Rose Buckley and Ethel Rexroat.

Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood Chapel.

Funeral services celebrating John’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall with military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local food pantry or the Indy Honor Flight, P.O. Box 10, Plainfield, Ind. 46168.

“Like resting ships retired to the harbor, so goes the quest of John the Barber”

