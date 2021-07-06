

Helen A. Schneider, 95, of Frankton, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Northview Health and Living in Anderson following a brief illness.

She was born Jan. 23, 1926 in Hammond, the daughter of Stephen and Mary Emily (Melish) Paulich.

Helen was a 1944 graduate of Hammond Technical Vocation High School.

She married the love of her life, George A. Schneider on Aug. 20, 1962, and they shared over 56 years of marriage together until his passing in 2019.

Helen was a member of the Frankton Christian Church. She was also a former member of the Chesterfield Lions Club and a former volunteer at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

Helen was a homemaker all of her life and she took great pride in caring for her family. She loved attending church and singing in the choir and singing at home. Helen was a great cook and spent many hours in her kitchen preparing special meals. She liked to watch Judge Judy and had a tender heart for animals, especially cats. More than anything, Helen loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Helen’s family includes three children, John Schneider of Anderson, Dr. Barbara Schneider of Fishers, and Georgia Schneider-Pate (Rex Davis) of Anderson; three grandchildren, Sarah Pate (Casey Vallejo) of Frankton, Aaron Pate of Frankton, and Joshua (wife Latosha) Pate of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Schneider in 2019; brother, Stephen Paulich; and daughter, MariKay Schneider-Bailey.

A graveside service celebrating Helen’s life will take place at a later date at K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton with the Rev. Roger Brooks of Frankton Christian Church officiating. She will be buried next to her husband.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home is honored to handle Helen’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Humane Society International through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.