

Barbara Sue Beeman, 71, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

Born in Elwood on June 19, 1950 to Pascal and Catherine (Clabaugh) Brewer, Barbara married Lewis Beeman on April 3, 1992 and they shared 29 years of marriage together.

Barbara retired from Community Parkview Health and Living in Elwood after nearly 20 years of service in the activities department.

As the matriarch of her family, she will be remembered as a wonderful wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She enjoyed reading, playing poker, going to rummage sales with her sister Willie, and spending time with her family. Barbara was a kind hearted, selfless woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Lewis Beeman; six children, Bart Frazier, Jack N. Beeman, Ann Beeman, Jody (husband Doug) Martin, Jennifer Smith, and Willard Beeman; two brothers, Charlie (wife Margaret) Brewer, and George (wife Sandie) Brewer; sister Judy Groover; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings, Betty Roberts, Bill Brewer, Howard Brewer, Pascal Brewer Jr., Willie Neil, Cathy Parks, and Christine Weeks; and great granddaughter, Olivia Wright.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 South Anderson Street in Elwood.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Keith Himelick officiating with burial in the Elwood City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elwood Health and Living Activities Department through the funeral home.

