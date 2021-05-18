WINDFALL – Robert A. Long, 68, of Windfall died Monday May 17, 2021 at Silver Birch in Kokomo.

He was born in Indianapolis on Dec. 4, 1952 to Carlton and Willie Mae (Horton) Long.

Robert was retired from GM in Kokomo where he worked in production.

He was a member of the Bethel Tabernacle Church of God in Kokomo.

Robert was a 1972 graduate of Tri-Central High School.

He enjoyed playing pool, hunting and especially riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Survivors include his parents, Carlton and Willie Mae; three daughters, Conarlton and husband Dietz Worland of Kokomo and their children, Cheyanne (Cody) Cannaday and their son Keaton and Trey (Micheala) Morris; a daughter Alla Patterson of Washington and her son Glen Patterson; a daughter Brandy and husband Corey Niemeyer of Washington and their children, Christian and Hana Niemeyer. Robert has two brothers, Ron (Jackie) Long and David (Pam) Long all of Windfall and special friend, Amanda Lock. Bonus kids and grandkids include: Mary, Tent, Noah and Natalee Addison; Jessica, Brian, Thurman, Terrance and Bekah Ball; Ron and Raeann Kennedy, Laura, Mason, Emily, Jaxson and Lillyonna.

Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Pebbles Sue Long a grandson, Kyle Patterson and a brother James “Tom” Long.

A memorial service will be conducted Monday May 24, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God in Kokomo with the Rev. Steve Branstutter presiding.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church.

A private burial will occur at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society 729 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo, Ind. 46902.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Long family in their time of need.