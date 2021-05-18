Melanie E. Leininger

Melanie E. (Gregory) Leininger, 62, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Ascension – Mercy hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

She was born Nov. 11, 1958 in Indianapolis, the daughter of John H. Gregory and Dorothy D. (Dye) Gregory.

Melanie was a homemaker who enjoyed working in her garden, cooking, and entertaining her friends and family.

She was a people person and never met a stranger.

Melanie was a member of the local Elks Lodge and enjoyed dancing and listening to live local music. Before becoming a homemaker she spent several years working in retail. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Melanie’s family includes her children, Julie (husband Ross) Bucci of Elwood, Heather Gmurk (companion Robert Bryant) of Elwood, Dion Leininger of Kokomo, and Joe Leininger of Tipton; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (wife Pam) Gregory of Elwood; three nieces; and longtime special companion, Danny Harris of Elwood.

Melanie was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, John Steven Gregory; brother, John “Randy” Gregory; and sister, Rita Webb.

Per Melanie’s wishes, cremation will take place.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements were en-trusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.