FRANKTON – Doris Jane Braddick, 72, of Frankton, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born in Anderson on June 13, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nora Jane (Vest) Braddick.

Doris graduated from Frankton High School in 1965.

She retired from Sears & Roebuck Company after several years. She was presently employed at the Frankton Christian Church as the church secretary. She enjoyed her farm and working outdoors in her garden. Doris was loved by many and will be deeply missed by the Frankton community.

Doris is survived by two uncles, Bill Braddick of Frankton and Steele “Bus” (Betty) Vest of Elwood; two aunts, Ruth Ann Anderson of Anderson and Nita Mae Parker of Frankton; special cousin, Betty Vest of Elwood; special friend, Belva Jane Stafford; her pet dog, Abby; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Nora Jane Braddick.

Funeral services celebrating Doris’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Christian Church.

