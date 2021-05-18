Annette Marie (Henry) Watson

Annette “Net” Watson, 52, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1968 to her parents, James R. Henry and Brenda K. (Anderson) Henry.

Annette grew up and went to school in Tipton, graduating from Tipton High School in the Class of ’86.

On Oct. 3, 1987, Annette married the love of her life, Wes Watson and the two shared almost 34 years together, raising three amazing children.

Annette was office manager for Watson LP. She worked side by side with her husband, enjoying a unique partnership every day. Wes and Annette did something that few married couples can do. They ran a successful business together! Their love for one another and their strong bond carried over to all aspects of life, and their marriage definitely was an inspiration to many.

Annette had many gifts. She was very encouraging to others and she strongly believed in leaving people better than how she found them! In all things, she allowed her faith to lead her! She was outgoing, friendly, and helpful! She loved wholeheartedly, without conditions! There was never any room for facades. With Annette you got the real deal 100% of the time! Because of her transparency, she was able to bring hope to so many through the sharing her life, her struggles and her victories, always giving God the glory!!!

Annette was active in Relay for Life, Heartland Great Banquet, and enjoyed hikes and traveling (Minnesota was her favorite place) with her family. To Annette, her husband, children, and grandchildren were the joy of her heart. She beamed with pride for each of them! Annette was one of a kind, and will be missed for so many reasons, whether it be her courageous spirit, her crazy laugh that could only come from her, or her generous heart; she has left us all with plenty of examples of how to press on and make a difference in the lives of others everyday. Just like she did!

Those left to carry on Annette’s legacy of love are her husband, Wes Watson; parents, James and Brenda Henry; children, Nathan (Madi) Watson, Keegan Watson, and Holly Watson; grandchildren, Eisley Wat-son, Wynn Watson, and Copeland Watson; brother, Larry (Julie) Henry; mother-in-law, Sherry Watson; sister- in-law’s, Tracy Cockrum and Sally (Phil) Berry; 17 nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles; as well as an amazing group of committed friends, called “The Fiesta Sisters”.

Annette was welcomed into Heaven by her grandparents, Russell and Blanche Anderson, James R. “Pete” Sr. and Rosemary Henry, William and Evelyn Huff, Roy and Velma Watson; father-in-law, Roy Watson; and lifelong best friend, Cheryl Bronson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Annette’s honor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation as well as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

