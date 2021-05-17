Kathy L. Wilkinson, 60, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Ascension St.Vincent Ander-son.

She was born in Elwood on June 12, 1960. She was the daughter of the late James and Norma (McPhearson) Leisure.

Kathy graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1978.

She followed her in fathers footsteps in the plumbing profession. She retired from the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #440 and was formerly employed at Ex-Cello Corp.

She was a member of the Elwood VFW Post 5782 and the Elwood Elks Lodge #368.

Kathy enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending her time with family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her two sons, Derrick (Lisa) Harris of Anderson and Jason (Tricia) Harris of Cutoff, La.; grandchildren, Madison, Elizabeth, Natalie, and Jason Harris, Jr.; two brothers, Jeff Robison and Rod Leisure, both of Elwood; sister, Shellie (Frank) Riley of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Norma Leisure.

Funeral service celebrating Kathy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Bethany Rizzo officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednes-day, May 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses, or to the fundraiser on Facebook.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com