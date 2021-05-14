



ALEXANDRIA – Paula Kay Richardson, 57, entered into eternal peace and rest from Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

She was born on May 24, 1963 in Anderson to Fredrick and Correne (Lundy) Richardson and had lived in the Alexandria area all of her lifetime.

Paula was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School-Class of 1981.

She began her working years as a CNA, working with her sister Connie at the Alexandria Convalescent Center and Rollings Hills Nursing Home in Anderson. She then worked for Ram Graphics, formerly of Alexandria, Delco-Remy, Delco-Remy America and then A-1 Whittaker’s of Alexandria. She last worked for Garner’s Towing in Anderson.

Paula was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Auxiliary-#1771.

For years, Madeira Beach, Fla. was Paula’s special place for R & R with sun, surf and sand therapy. She was an avid concert goer, and personally attended at least 36 concerts by her #1-star, Kid Rock. Paula was very devoted to her family, and time spent with them was very precious to her.

Survivors: brother, Ron (Pam) Richardson of Alexandria; sister, Connie (Tim) McCarty of Alexandria; nieces and nephews, Ben (Leah) Richardson of Alexandria, Kris Bailey of Markleville, Amber (Brad) Myers and Brandy (Landon) Glass, all of Alexandria; her special 4-legged companion, “Gracee” and several cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandmother. Helen Lundy; cousin, Ted Reasoner and several extended family members.

Private family services have taken place followed by cremation. Private interment will take place in Park View Cemetery at Alexandria.

A public celebration of Paula’s life will be announced in the near future.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Women’s Alternatives, P.O. Box 1302, Anderson, IN 46011-0232 or Pete’s Pantry, 309 W. Washington St., Alexandria, IN 46001.

Paula’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Drs. Kristen Govert, Brian Eddy, Troy Abbott and Jennifer Fisher; Nurse Practitioner, Katherine Calla-han; Paula’s Angels and family and friends who cared for Paula and her family as well.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Paula and serve the Richardson family.

