Christy Elaine Weismiller, 67, of Elwood, Ind., died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Elwood, on March 11, 1954 to Edward and Carolee Courtney.

Christy loved to cook, garden, fish, work crossword puzzles, watch NASCAR, and most importantly spend time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Chip; a daughter, Heather Helms-Suarez and her husband, William; grandchildren, Kennedy, Liam, and Gabriel Suarez; Chip’s daughter Courtney and her husband, Matt Tinkle and their daughter, Bailey; mother and stepfather, Carolee and Darrell Johnson; siblings Monty and Susan Courtney, her best friend and cousin Diane Trimble-Calloway and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Courtney and her brother, Tom Courtney.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions in Christy’s memory may be made to: http://www.nb-church.-org/give.html or https://-www.inapl.org/.

Due to COVID, a private service will take place. The family appreciates your love and support during this difficult time.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Weismiller family.