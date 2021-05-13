ALEXANDRIA – Leon Gullett, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1925 in Kentucky to Alexander and Goldie (Cole) Gullett and had lived in Alexandria for most of his lifetime.

He served his country in the United States Army and fought at the Battle of the Bulge at Ardennes between 1944-1945.

He was a commercial truck driver for most of his life and drove for R & W Services. He was a member of the Teamsters. Most recently he had worked at the Big R store formerly of Anderson. He was a member of the Chesterfield American Legion Post and the Cornerstone Community Church of Alexandria.

Survivors include his wife, Anita (Colvill) Gullett; sons, Mike Retherford of Chesterfield, Tim Retherford of Anderson, Steve Rether-ford of Elwood, Gary Gullett of Sturgis, Mich., Russell Gullett of Lansing, Mich., and Mick Gullett of Mooreland; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Collins of Olivet, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Gullett; and three grandchildren.

Services honoring Leon’s life and his legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Monday. May 17, 2021 in the Cornerstone Community Church, 1010 North Park Avenue, Alexan-dria with Pastor Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends at the church after 11 a.m. Monday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Corner-stone Community Church, 1010 North Park Avenue, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

Current Madison County mandates strongly recommend social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Leon and serve the Gullett family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com