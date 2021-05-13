Julius McBane, 94, of Tipton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Julius was born on Aug. 9, 1926 in Sheridan, Ind. to his parents, Elbert and Mary Ann (Mundell) McBane.

Julius married Daisy Smeltzer on June 8, 1949 in Tipton. They shared 72 years together, raising three wonderful children.

Julius attended Arcadia High School, class of 1944. After school, he joined the United States Army, proudly serving 1945-1947 in China.

Julius worked for General Motors, retiring after 30 years.

He was a member of Seven Day Adventist Church in Noblesville. He also belonged to the VFW Post 8756.

Julius was a collector of antiques. He loved antique cars, his favorite being the Model T and he had several in his collection. Julius liked to keep busy, he was always tinkering with electronics or old watches. In his later years, he had a special spot in his garage where he could sit and piddle around, keeping his hands busy. He really had a knack for being able to fix anything! Not only could he fix anything, but he was also a master gardener. He enjoyed being outside. One of his favorite outdoor activities was tending to his garden and it showed. He was very proud of his tomatoes and onions; he could grow them to the size of saucers.

Julius was a very generous man. Not only was he generous with his time but with his love for others as well. His family was his top priority; always who he thought of first in any decision that had to be made. No time was better spent than with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After retirement, Julius volunteered his time at Miller’s Merry Manor alongside Daisy. He would take his Model T and antiques to show the residents. During the summer months of an evening, he would slice his home-grown tomatoes and take them to Miller’s for dinner to make sure everyone had fresh tomatoes. That was a special treat they all looked forward to!

Julius enjoyed dining at many of the local restaurants. Among his favorites were Jim Dandy, Pizza Shack, and Faye’s Northside Cafe on Fridays for their delicious fish dinner. To top it all off, he would never pass up chocolate ice cream from South Pole. Tim’s-1 was another favorite place to visit. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tim Richards for his kindness he always showed to Julius.

Those left to carry on Julius’ legacy of love are his wife, Daisy McBane; children, Elaine (Wayne) Jensen of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Dan (Rita) McBane of Tipton, and Bonnie (Pete) O’Hara of Cicero; sisters, Angeline Pryor, Cindy Leer, and Evelyn Carlisle; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Julius was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Elbert and Mary Ann McBane and his brother, Joe McBane.

A graveside service will be held for Julius on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Arcadia Church of the Brethren Cemetery, located at 8989 East 266th Street Arcadia. Pastor Keith Hannah will officiate.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to care for the McBane family in their time of need.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Julius with his family on his tribute wall.