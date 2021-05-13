Anthony Joseph Alcantar, 45, died May 4, 2021.

He was born Oct. 29, 1976 and was originally from California, and lived here in Elwood for 20 plus years. He was residing in California when he unfortunately had a massive heart attack last week.

Many will know him from running the Swift’s Gas Station always pumping your gas.

There was nothing he loved more than his family and the Raiders football team.

Survivors include his loving mother, Reta Alcantar of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; Schylar (Jacob) Vanness and their three children from Elwood, Ind.; Electra Alcantar, her daughter, Xena of Elwood, Ind.; Anthony Alcantar Junior; Marissa (Robbie) Clabaugh, and their two sons of Anderson, Ind.; Katherine (Gavin) Alcantar and their son, Gavin, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; George Alcantar of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; and his stepson, Devin Thomas, of Elwood, Ind.

He is always loved and miss by his family.