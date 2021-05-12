KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Richard Alan Mitchell, Kalamazoo, Mich., 82, went to glory on Saturday, May 8, 2021 following a long illness.

Richard was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on Jan. 11, 1939, the son of Harley Eugene and Helen Fern (Rogers) Mitchell.

Richard graduated from Purdue University with a degree in biology and physical education and went on to complete his Master’s Degree in Family Living at Ball State University.

While at Purdue, he was also a star basketball player for the university. Richard was quite an athlete his entire life.

Rich was enthusiastic golfer and enjoyed spending time on the links. His love of music also led to his passion for choir, singing and dancing.

Prior to attending college, he met the former Karen Dooley when she was a sophomore in high school and they were married on June 10, 1962, and together, they enjoyed nearly 59 years of marriage.

Richard loved teaching and enriched the minds of his students as a biology teacher and physical education instructor and was head basketball coach at Highland High School in Anderson, Ind.

In the late 70’s Rich obtained his real estate license and enjoyed six years selling properties.

In the early 80’s Rich, Karen and their family moved to Kalamazoo, where he became the Regional Sales Representative for Hallmark Cards, which he retired from in 2003, after 30 years of dedicated service.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Karen; their children, Michael Mitchell of Indianapolis, Ind., daughters, Jodi (Stefan) Hartman of Knoxville, Tenn., Kari (Steve) Clippinger of Eaton, Ohio, along with their grandchildren, Haley, Margo, Madeleine, Marc, Courtney, Kyle and Chloe, along with their great-granddaughter, Marybeth Clair, as well as his brother, Roger Mitchell and sister, Carolyn Richwine.

In accordance with his wishes, the family will greet others at Centerpoint Church beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 for an hour of visitation, followed by a “Celebration” of life at noon with Pastor Bill Fernhout, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, for those that wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider Hospice of Southwest Michigan, care of the funeral home.

Friends and family are encouraged to leave a condolence message on Richard’s guestbook online at www.joldersma-klein.com.