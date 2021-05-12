Gerald Raymond Awbrey

Gerald “Jerry” Awbrey, 77, of Carmel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Jerry was born on Dec. 8, 1943 to his parents, Charles Raymond Awbrey and Edith Odetta (Lee) Awbrey.

Jerry graduated from Ben Davis High School with the Class of 1961.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961through 1966.

Jerry earned a degree from Purdue University in Electrical Engineering, and spent the majority of his working years designingweapons guidance systems for the Department of Defense.

On Aug. 19, 1989, Jerry married Jerry (Voris) Burkman, and the two enjoyed many years together.

To Jerry, family was the most important thing in his life. He was tender hearted, kind, focused, steadfast, and extremely helpful to everyone who crossed his path. Jerry was very involved with his church and served in several different ministries. He absolutely loved volunteering his time and working toward accomplishing a goal. Jerry was a Sunday School teacher and a mentor for local inmates. He also supported missionary work in Africa, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. When Jerry wasn’t working or volunteering, he enjoyed traveling with his wife. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him!

Those left to carry on Jerry’s legacy of love are his wife, Jerry Jo (Voris) Burkman; children, Talisha Awbrey Cabral, Eric Raymond (Marcia) Awbrey, John Bradford Burkman (Kathleen Guinnane), Mary Esther Gworek; and sister, Charlene (Tom) Fugate.

Jerry was preceded in death by hisparents.

A funeral service celebrating Jerry’s life will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at noon at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, located at 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, IN, with Dr. Regina Proctor officiating.

Visitation will be held just prior to service from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.

Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall, IN. following the service.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Jerry with his family on his tribute wall.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, Tipton, IN. is honored to serve the Awbrey family in their time of need.

The wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing is required during service and visitation times at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.