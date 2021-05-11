ATLANTA – Linda Jane Baitz, 68, of Atlanta, Ind. passed away May 7, 2021 at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis North.

She was born April 4, 1953 in Tipton, to Eugene (Bud) and Phyllis (Gunning) Baitz.

She attended Hamilton Heights Schools and graduated salutatorian of her class at Hamilton Heights High School with the Class of 1971. She then furthered her education at Ball State University earning a BS degree in business in 1975.

Linda then went to work in the Trust Department at Union Bank in Kokomo, beginning in 1975. She retired as Trust Officer at Key Bank after more than 35 years of service. After her retirement from banking, she worked part time at the Logan, Graham & Conner Accounting firm in Tipton.

She was a lifetime member at Hobbs United Methodist Church from birth until the Church closed is doors in 2015. She also belonged to Altrusa International, a service organization.

If you knew Linda, service to others was a big part of who she was. In addition to serving others in her work and in clubs, she was a devoted caregiver to her father and her brothers Dennis and Dan.

She was an excellent cook, learning from the best, her mother. She was dearly loved by all who knew her, especially her niece and nephew, and great-nieces and nephews, who shared a special and close relationship with her.

She is survived by her brothers, David (Tammiy) Baitz and Dan Baitz; niece, Leslie (Chris) Robinson; nephew, Andrew (Andrea) Baitz; great-nieces and nephews, Brittney, Olivia, Grant, Tanner, Patton, and Rylynn; special friends, Perry and Kathy Williams, and many extended family members.

She was welcomed into heaven by her parents and her brother, Dennis Baitz.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero, IN 46034, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow the service at the Arcadia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton Heights Educational Foun-dation, P.O. Box 469, Arcadia, IN 46030.

You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.