Leonard E. Hodson

Leonard Eugene Hodson, 80, Windfall, passed away early Saturday morning May 8, 2021 at home.

He was born March 16, 1941 in West Middleton, IN. He was the son of the late Ferris and Elnora (Stewart) Hodson.

On Sept. 7, 1962, he married Barbara Barnes at the Normanda Christian Church, and she survives.

Leonard was a 1959 graduate of Prairie High School and 1961 graduate of Porter College in Indianapolis.

He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 and was deployed to Vietnam for a year.

He retired in 2002 from Haynes International after 41 years of service.

He was an avid fisherman. Leonard loved time spent with family and friends, especially playing board games and cards. He enjoyed being outdoors feeding and watching birds, as well as planting flowers.

He was a member of Fairfield Christian Church.

In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his son, Jeff (Gwen) Hodson; grandchildren, Tori (Zach) Salters, Nathaniel Hodson, and Mariah Hodson; step-grandchildren, Chloe (Tan-ner) Wright, Brogan Bragg, Millie Bragg, and Clare Bragg; great-granddaughter, Anna Jo Salters; great-grandsons, Todd Salters and Leo Salters; sisters-in-law, Ruby Roberson, and Loretta (Harold) Gibbons; brothers-in-law, Guy (Betty) Barnes and Larry Cooper; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Ellis; sister-in-law, Georgetta Cooper; and brothers-in-law, Marion Ellis and Marion Roberson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and caretakers Lynn, Andrew, Dee, Karen Sue, and Hannah for the compassionate care they gave to Leonard.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St. Russiaville, Ind. 46979.

Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Lynn Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Normanda Cemetery with the United States Army and Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team conducting military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Leonard’s memory to the Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 County Road E 400 S., Oakford, Ind. 46965.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.