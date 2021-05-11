Helen M. (Parks) Smith

Helen Marie (Parks) Smith, 90, of Tipton died Monday, May 10, 2021 in Alabama.

She was born in Scotts-burg, Ind. on Feb. 9, 1931 to Valoris and Goldie Marie (Kallembach) Parks.

On Nov. 4, 1950 she married Robert Lloyd Smith and he preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1987.

She was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton.

She is survived by four children, Jeff L. Smith, Tipton, William Todd Smith, Tipton, Anne Marie Smith, Opp, Ala. and Laura Leigh Cross, Tipton; one brother, Robert W. Parks, Kokomo; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by six siblings, Walter Parks, Marietta Foor, Edward Parks, Arnold Parks, James Parks and Barbara Creason and two sons, Robert A. Smith and Rick L. Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Carlisle presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Helen’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.

Memorial donations in honor of Helen may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 941 East 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46240.