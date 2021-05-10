William Max Elliott

INDIO, Calif. – William (Bill) Max Elliott, 75, passed away from an extended illness on May 7, 2021 at his home in Indio, Calif., with his family at his side.

He was born in Elwood on Jan. 26, 1946, to William K. and Maxine Goodnight Elliott who both preceded him in death.

Bill was a graduate of Tipton High School’s Class of 1965 where he played basketball and football. He enlisted in the Marines in 1965 and served in Viet Nam.

Bill made California his home for most of his adult life and made his career as a fireman and federal firefighter until his retirement.

He was a member of the Lutheran Church in Indio, Calif.

Bill loved all sports, especially IU Basketball. Riding his 4-wheelers over the desert dunes and camping was one of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed taking motorcycle trips up the coast of California to see the beautiful landscapes in Northern California. He even traveled back to Indiana on his bike.

Surviving Bill are his wife, Mary Elliott; daughter, Visa Graves; son, Sean Elliott (Cynthia); three grandchildren, Lance and Haley Elliott and Jack Norman; three sisters, Kathy (Mike) Smith of Tipton, Nan (Bob) Crook of Zionsville and Dee Dee (Dick) Tragesser of Tipton; and several nieces and nephews who loved their “Uncle Billy.”

Bill will be sadly missed by all.