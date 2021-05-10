CARMEL – Catherine J. “Cathy” Fewell, age 87, of Carmel and formerly a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at Brookdale of Carmel following an extended illness.

She was born July 1, 1932, the daughter of Anna Mae and Olas Quakenbush. She was a 1950 graduate of Prairie High School in Howard County. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Ball State University in Muncie.

Cathy married Ray L. Fewell on Aug. 7, 1954, and they shared more than 58 years of marriage together before his passing in 2013.

Cathy was a history and social studies teacher at the Elwood Junior High School for 30 years until her retirement in 1989. She touched countless children’s lives in her teaching career.

Cathy was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood, as well as the United Methodist Women and Tri-Kappa Sorority. She and Ray were former members of the Elwood Country Club and were very active in the Elwood community. Cathy was an avid reader, enjoyed baking and was an avid sports fan of the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Cubs.

She is well-remembered for her dry sense of humor and her quick wit. Cathy is greatly missed by her family and friends.

Cathy’s family includes two sons, Kevin (wife Laura) Fewell of Mason, Ohio and Kirk (wife Gail) Fewell of Indianapolis; sister, Jean Hobbs of Tipton; five grandchildren, Tyler (wife Mallory) Fewell, Maggie Fewell, Zach (wife Jorgi) Watt, Barbara (husband Brian) Duncan and Cameron Fewell; three great-grandchildren, Joanna Duncan, Tatum Fewell and Leah Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray Fewell in 2013; two brothers, Dr. John Quakenbush and James Lindley; and a brother-in-law, Doyle Hobbs.

A life celebration visitation and gathering for family and friends will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Callaway Park Shelter House in Elwood. The family will observe social distancing guidelines to make all visitors feel comfortable and safe.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting their online link – Alz.org.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with Cathy’s arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.