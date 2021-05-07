ALEXANDRIA – Well known Alexandria farmer, J. Max Draper, 92, passed away in his home of 72 years on Friday, May 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

Max was born on Nov. 13, 1928, in Alexandria, to Joseph and Oma (Hurst) Draper and has lived here all of his lifetime.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School – Class of 1946.

He was co-founder of Par-A-Dice Farms in rural Alexandria and had farmed for more than 76 years. He was member of the Madison County Co-Op and co-founder with his wife Nancy of the Alexandria-Monroe Historical Society. Naturally, Max enjoyed the outdoors and farming; however, time spent with his family was very special to him.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Watkins) Draper to whom he was married for 72 years on April 3, 2021; daughters, Darlene Draper and Teresa (Bill) Petty, both of Alexandria; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Petty, Brian (Brittany) Petty, Kylie (Eddie) Ryan, Jake (Leslie) Wilson, Joe (Lacey) Draper and Rachel (Nathan) Lewis; great-grandchildren, Bryden Petty, Breeleigh Petty, Braelynn Petty, Brynn Petty, Joey Ryan, Bodie Petty, David Draper, Emma Draper, Piper Wilson, Henry Wilson and Eve Avery; son-in-law, Dwight “Ike” (Susan) Wilson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Anita Wilson in 1999; a son, Phil Draper in 2019; and a brother, Thomas Draper in 2013

Services honoring Max’s life and legacy will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., in Alexandria with the Rev. Jerry Young officiating. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends on Monday in the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria-Monroe Historical Society, 313 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, IN 46001 or the Christian Congregation Church, 11015 North 300 East, Alexandria, IN 46001.

Current Madison County mandates strongly recommend social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

