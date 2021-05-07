TIPTON – Cameron Boone Lewis, age 22, of Tipton, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Cameron was born in Noblesville, to Jeff and Kelly (Alley) Lewis on Dec. 13, 1998.

Cameron worked at Red Gold in Elwood. When Cameron wasn’t working, he enjoyed playing online video games with his cousins and friends.

He had a love for children and animals; they were naturally drawn to his gentle spirit. He had such a kind soul; a true one of a kind. Cameron would spread that kindness wherever he went and made others feel special just by being in his presence. You would be hard-pressed to find someone that didn’t like Cameron. The world will certainly miss this good hearted young man.

Those left to carry on Cameron’s legacy of love are his parents, Jeff and Kelly Lewis; sister, Caycie Lewis; grandparents, Larry and Judy Alley and Tom Lewis; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and his best friend and cousin Mason King.

Cameron was welcomed into Heaven by his grandmother, Rita Lewis and his cousin, Dylan Cast.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to care for the Lewis family in their time of need.

