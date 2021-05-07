SARASOTA, Fla. – Brian David Phillips, 54, of Sarasota, Fla. and formerly of Elwood, fell asleep in death unexpectedly on April 21, 2021.

Brian was born in Elwood May 8, 1966.

He attended Elwood schools.

He married Barbara (Westbrook) Phillips Oct. 19, 2002 and they shared 17 years together.

Brian leaves behind a loving family consisting of his Barbara; son, Peyton Phillips; three stepdaughters, Amber Garcia of Sarasota, Kelley Romine of Sarasota and Heather Deckard of Chesterfield, Ind.; his mother, Etta Vest Phillips of Elwood; brothers, Thomas Phillips of Elwood, Ronald Philllips of Orlando, Fla., Daniel (Nina) Phillips of Elwood, Samuel Phillips of Elwood, Larry Hunsberger of Elwood; two half brothers, Michael Phillips of Michigan and Scott Vest of Elwood; sister, Danetta (Jerry) Beeman of Elwood; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews and several other family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Phillips; grandmother, Mary Alice Dailey; grandfather, Byron Phillips; grandparents, James and June Vest; aunt, Linda (Harmon) Vest and uncle, Dale Vest.

Cremation was chosen.

“Your dead will live.

My corpses will rise up.

Awake and shout joyfully,

You residents in the dust.

For your dew is as the dew of the morning,

And the earth will let those powerless in death come to life.”

Isaiah 26:19

Memorial donations may be made to the family to offset expenses. Donations may be made to Etta Philllips, P.O. Box 573, Elwood, Ind. 46036.