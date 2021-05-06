ANDERSON – Randy Lee Six, 55, passed away on May 3, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson following a sudden illness.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1966 in Anderson to Neal and Mary Lou (Hague) Six and had lived in Alexandria for most of his lifetime.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School, Class of 1985.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1985-1989.

He was currently employed at the Wal Mart Distribution Center in Gas City.

Survivors: wife, Susan (Price) Six, whom he married March 21, 1992; a son, Terry Six of Anderson; daughter, Jamie Phillips of Hartford City; three grandchildren; two sisters, Melita Wilson of Anderson and Shirley Bailey of Summitville; a brother, Terry Six of Peru; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lucille Six.

Services honoring Randy’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Military honors will be accorded at the service followed by cremation.

The family will receive friends after 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Stepping Stones of Madison County, 332 W. 11th St., Anderson, IN 46016

