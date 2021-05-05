Norman E. Carter, 73, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood on Dec. 27, 1947, the son of the late John and Edith (Hillan) Carter.

Norman married Cathy (Lindsey) Carter on Jan. 26, 1984 and they shared 37 years of marriage together.

Norman worked in waste management his entire life and operated his own business for several years.

He was a kind and caring man with a huge heart. Norman never met a stranger and was a friend to all who knew him.

Norman is survived by his wife, Cathy Carter and sister, Candace Luyet, both of Elwood; brother, Billy (Sandra) Carter of Nashville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Chris and Pat Juday of Elwood.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John B. Carter.

Funeral services celebrating Norman’s life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with burial costs.

