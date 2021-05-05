Margie Porter, age 66, of Tipton, passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis on Monday, May 3, 2021, after an incredibly long and well fought battle with cancer.

Margie was born on March 12, 1955 in St. Angelo, Texas, to her parents, Simeon Kemp and Francis Henson Kemp.

Margie graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas, Texas, in the Class of 1973. Shortly after, she planted roots in Tipton after marrying her husband, Jay Porter, on May 14, 1976.

Through the years, Jay and Margie led a simple life dedicated to family and faith. Margie’s faith always played a pivotal role in her life. She was a dedicated member of First Church of the Nazarene. She was very active in the church and loved helping in the children’s ministry.

Margie also liked to keep busy with her writing. She was an extremely gifted writer and authored three books that many people have now had the privilege of reading.

While Margie enjoyed her hobbies, her family was her favorite topic of conversation. She loved talking about her kids and grandkids and beamed with pride for each of them.

Margie kept herself active! She kept her mind sharp and her feet busy at all times. She very much enjoyed her job, working for IKEA in Fishers. Not only did she love her work, but she was very thankful for many of her co-workers who felt like family!

Finding a more helpful and giving person than Margie Porter would be difficult. People were drawn to her naturally, no doubt because of her kind and welcoming spirit. She never met a stranger and literally took the time to make everyone who crossed her path feel special. She was a mentor for many…some she was aware of but others she was not. Margie naturally invested in people, took time to listen, share stories and laugh with them…with that laugh that was all her own!

Margie was truly a unique and authentic individual. During her years on this earth she touched and encouraged so many lives with her courageously bold and brave spirit! She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her!

Those left to carry on Margie’s legacy of love are her children, Lisa (Chris) Guy, Chris (Jean) Johns, Thomas Porter (Krysta Paquette) and Daniel Porter; grandchildren, Alexander Guy, Jacob Guy, Elizabeth Guy, Emileen Johns, Hailey Johns, Drew Porter, Logan Porter, Tori Ann Porter, Brianna Porter and Alex Paquette; mother-in-law, Anna Mae Porter; sisters, Sharon (William) Jaynes, Susan McGregor and Katie (Kent) Hopkins; brother, Guy (Carol) Kemp; several nieces and nephews; as well as Margie’s beloved Rottweiler, Buckshot.

Margie was welcomed into Heaven by her parents and her husband, Jay Porter.

A funeral service celebrating Margie’s life will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at noon at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Brad Speck officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Margie with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to care for the Porter family in their time of need.