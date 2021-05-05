ANDERSON – Candice Alexis Juday, of Anderson, a loving mother of two sons, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the age of 31.

Candice was born Sept. 4, 1989, in Smithville, Tenn. She grew up in rural south east Tipton County, Ind. and attended the Tipton School Corporation.

Candice was a free spirited person who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed the 4-H beauty pageant as a kid and also enjoyed showing livestock in the 4-H fair. Candice was baptized as a teenager at Summitville First Christian Church where she attended. Although growing up in the country and a small town, Candice loved city life.

Candice is survived by her two sons, Jaxon Allen Juday, age 10, of Tipton and Jraycen Albert Goodman, age 7, of Kokomo; mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Jimmy Beane of Anderson; father and stepmother; Michael and Becky Juday of Tipton; grandmother, Janene Southwick of Alexandria; grandfather and grandmother, Chris and Patricia Juday of Tipton; sister and brother-in-law, Jasmine and Joe McCartney along with their 3 children, Wyatt, Noah and Sadie of Atlanta; sister and brother-in-law, Taylor and Chris Lovell of Elwood; brother, Jake Juday of Tipton; four aunts and uncles; and ten cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jim Southwick.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Candice’s life will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with Pastor Nathan Lutterman officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service time on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Alternatives of Madison County or Bridges of Hope of Madison County through the funeral home.

