Alexandria-Monroe High School Special Education teacher arrested on molestation charges

By JENNY CORBETT

Alexandria-Monroe High School Special Education teacher, Daniel P. Kuhn, turned himself in to the Madison County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 5 at 8 a.m. after charges were filed by the Madison County Prosecutor’s office on April 29, and a warrant issued on May 4 for child molestation, a level 4 felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit and a press release issued by the Alexandria Police Department, APD Detective, Brian Holtzleiter, was dispatched to Alexandria-Monroe High School (AMHS) on March 15 regarding the possible inappropriate physical contact between a teacher and a student.

Initially, Holtzleiter met with AMHS Principal Tom Johns and Assistant Principal Dean Morehead. Holtzleiter was provided with the Victim’s Indiana Department of Education Individualized Education Plan (IEP) which indicated the alleged victim has a history of developmental delays, seizures, and a diagnosis of Cerebral Palsy. It also indicated the female victim, age 12, has a full-scale IQ of 43. The IEP states the victim meets the criteria for a student with a moderate intellectual disability and is at risk for functional communication.

The AMHS special education program with three students was staffed by Kuhn and paraprofessional, Shay Powell. Kuhn was on staff full time supported by Powell who worked in the classroom approximately 29 hours a week. Powell left the classroom each day at 2 p.m. leaving Kuhn as the dole teacher/faculty member in the classroom with the three students for approximately one hour at the end of each school day.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the classroom is average size with entry doors from two different hallways. The southeast corner of the room had been portioned off into sensory rooms with access from the exterior hallway and the classroom. The sensory room is darkened to provide students with alleviation from the stimulants of the classroom. In the sensory room, there is a rocking chair, bouncy balls for seating, a student desk, and a few small tables. Students are permitted to use the sensory room when they need a break to unwind from the classroom.

According to both Kuhn and Powell, students generally used the sensory room for approximately ten minutes before returning to class. Powell told Holtzleiter the students would usually sit in the rocking chair or on the bouncy balls. She continued that there were cushions stored in the corner however, the students did not lay the cushions on the floor.

Powell indicated one of the three students would ask to use the sensory room about once a month while another would ask less often. She said that while she was in the classroom, the victim had never asked to go to the sensory room. AMHS Special Education Director, Ashley Cave, said there was nothing in the victim’s IEP that would indicate she would need to use the sensory room.

AMHS Director of Information Technology, Nathan Smalley, told Holtzleiter, that on Monday, March 15, he sent an email to Kuhn asking to use a Cricket printer in the classroom. The request was made shortly after Powell had left for the day. Smalley said he walked to Kuhn’s classroom and found the door locked, which according to staff members was not out of place, Smalley said he used a key to let himself into the classroom.

When entering the room, Smalley discovered two students alone in the room watching a movie. He stated Kuhn and the victim were not in the classroom. He said after a few seconds Kuhn greeted him from the sensory room. Smalley said he saw Kuhn sitting on the floor in the dark leaning against the wall with his legs straight out. He said the victim was laying on the floor parallel and directly next to Kuhn.

Smalley said Kuhn’s behavior at the printer, was very nervous. He said initially, Kuhn was reluctant to come out of the sensory room and stood back for a while. He stated that when Kuhn did emerge from the room he was quite certain Kuhn had an erection. Kuhn’s late explained to Holtzeiter that he carried keys and his phone in his pants.

Smalley immediately reported the events to Johns who brought Kuhn into the office where he was immediately placed on administrative leave. He was told by Johns not to have contact with the victim or the victim’s family. Morehead escorted Kuhn from the building.

Powell, after hearing the account of Smalley’s encounter, reported that on Thursday, March 11, shortly after leaving for the day, she returned to the classroom because she had forgotten something. She too found the door locked and let herself in with a key. Upon entering the classroom, she found the two students watching a movie. When she announced she had forgotten something she said Kuhn quickly exited the sensory room and appeared nervous fumbling with books just outside the room.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a key had been broken off in the lock in the hallway door to the classroom opposite the sensory room. Kuhn admitted to breaking off the key but told Johns it was to keep sports teams from entering the room.

Kuhn’s computer was examined by Smalley who discovered that on March 5, Kuhn had wiped the computer clean by performing a factory reset. Kuhn later stated he reset the computer to remove personal passwords.

During her interview at Kids Talk on March 17, the victim, with the mentality of a six-year-old, stated that she and Kuhn would go to the sensory room to have a break with the lights off. In the interview, she said she would sit on Kuhn’s lap or sometimes lay down. She said when she gets tired it was Kuhn’s idea for her to go to the sensory room.

The victim’s mother revealed she had been told by the victim that Kuhn’s kept her safe by cuddling her in the sensory room.

Holtzleiter interviewed Kuhn at his residence. Kuhn stated that the victim’s mother had been sick and that he is friends with the family. He said after Powell left for the day, the victim asked to use the sensory room and chose to lay down. He said after a few minutes he wanted to check on her squatting in what he described as a ‘catcher’s crouch’ near her. He said he wanted to make sure the victim was okay and that when Smalley walked in he immediately stood up to greet him.

Holtzleiter submitted his findings to the Prosecutor’s office. Kuhn was charged on April 29.

On Wednesday, May 5, Holtzleiter submitted a second probable cause affidavit to the Prosecutor’s office after a second victim came forward. Additional charges are pending.

Dr. Melissa Brisco, Superintendent of the Alexandria Community School Corporation, issued the following statement, “Alexandria Community School Corporation (“ACSC”) considers the safety of its students its utmost priority. When the ACSC administration became aware of an allegation of misconduct by its former employee Dan Kuhn, he was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay and the Corporation launched an investigation. Per law, the Corporation made immediate reports to the Department of Child Services, law enforcement, and Indiana Department of Education and fully cooperated with their investigations.

On March 18, 2021, ACSC initiated the process of canceling Mr. Kuhn’s teaching contract for insubordination, immorality, neglect of duty, and other good and just causes. He subsequently submitted a letter of resignation. ACSC accepted his letter of resignation at a public school board meeting on April 12, 2021.

This is a personnel matter and there will be no further comment on this matter.

ACSC is focused on providing a safe learning environment for all its students and finishing the 2021-22 school year strong.”