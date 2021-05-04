

Euthema M. Davis, 104, of Tipton and formerly a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Autumnwood Village in Tipton after a long, well-lived life.

She was born Feb. 24, 1917 in Losantville, the daughter of Garfield A. and Odessie (Johnson) Blanch. Euthema grew up in the Zion Christian Church in Randolph County, and she was a 1935 graduate of Forest High School.

She married James L. Davis on Sept. 18, 1935 and they shared 67 years of marriage together before his passing in 2003.

Euthema was a homemaker most of her life. She also worked as a sales associate in the jewelry department of R.L. Leeson Department Store in Elwood for many years.

Euthema and her family enjoyed camping together in the Smoky Mountains for many years. In her later years, Euthema especially enjoyed going to movies and dining at restaurants with friends and family. She was known for her love of sewing and crafting; and she handmade hundreds of Barbie-Doll clothes while accumulating a very large collection. She enjoyed attending Elwood’s Senior Prom at the Elks Lodge. Euthema especially loved spending winter months in Florida with Jan and Ken and summer months in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. with Jim and Kathy. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Euthema’s family would like to thank all the special caregivers as well as the staff of Autumnwood Village for the exceptional care they provided to Euthema in her final days.

Euthema’s family includes daughter, Janet (husband Kenneth) Garrison of Elwood; son, James (wife Kathryn) Davis of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (wife Jeaniene) Garrison, Sherry (husband Steven) Hodge, Roger (wife Katrina) Davis, and Gary Davis; five great-grandchildren, John (wife Makala) Davis, Peter Davis, Jamie Hodge, Rawlin Hodge, and Christopher Garrison; and several nieces and nephews.

Euthema was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James L. Davis; and half-brother, Harry Blanch.

A funeral service celebrating Euthema’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

