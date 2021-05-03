

ALEXANDRIA – Sharon J. Ward, 74, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born in Worthington, Ind. on May 28, 1946 to Frank Sr. and Georgia (Paris) Ward.

She was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Heaven Sent Home Health Care in Elwood.

She attended the Community Church of Alexandria.

Survivors include three sons, Larry Gamble II of Alexandria, David Gamble of Anderson, and Jeffrey Gamble of Alexandria; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Diana Ward of Alexandria, twin sister, Shirley Cox of Alexandria, and Martha Jane Ward of Castle Hayne, N.C.; brother, Frank (Sandy) Ward Jr. of Orestes; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter; and two sisters, Dolores Bougess and Betty Woods; and former husband, Larry Gamble Sr in 2008.

Services honoring Sharon’s life and legacy will take place at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria, with Pastor Pat Robbins officiating.

The family will receive friends after 3 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the services.

Private family interment services will take place on Wednesday in Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, Tenn.

