Joseph A. Bear



TIPTON – Joseph A. “Joe” Bear, 88, of Tipton died at his residence Friday, April 30, 2021.

He was born in Elwood on Oct. 12, 1932 to Albert J. and Mary Alma (Wheatley) Bear.

On July 23, 1966, Joe married Loretta J. Shell, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.

Joe was a 1951 graduate of Tipton High School. Following graduation from THS he attended Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, Ind. before enlisting in the United State Air Force where he spent three of his four year enlistment in France. After his Honorable Discharge from the military he returned to Ball State where he earned a BS Degree in 1961. He later earned an MS from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne.

Joe’s life centered on education. He was a teacher and counselor at Tipton High School, helping shape many youth throughout the years. He was a member of NEA, ISTA, TCRTA, ISRTA, Lions Club, Elks, and past Grand Knight of Council 1265 of the Knights of Columbus.

With Loretta, he is also survived by their son, Larry and his wife, Missy of Tipton; a daughter, Mary Clouser and her husband Paul of Delphi; three grandsons, Joe Clouser, Jacob Clouser and John Bear. Joe has three sisters, Beedie Sampson of Tipton, Martha McCormack and husband, Malachy of Kokomo and Theresa Mae Lutchka of Missouri and a brother Ray and his wife Glenna of Swayzee, Ind. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great- nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three nephews, and three brothers-in-law.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow 11:15 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton with the Rev. Paul Cochran presiding. The Tipton American Legion and USAF will conduct military rites at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of your choice.