Anthony Sumner
NORTH MANCHESTER – Anthony W. “Tony” Sumner, 51, passed away from injuries received in a traffic accident on May 1, 2021 in Kosciusko County, Ind.
Tony was born Sept. 17, 1969. His parents were Russell and Kathy (Auler) Sumner.
He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1988.
Tony just recently began working for Paragon Medical in Pierceton, Ind.
Survivors include, father, Russell Sumner of Elwood; two sisters, Nicole Webb of Alexandria and Stephanie O’Hara of Westfield; two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Sumner.
Private family services will take place followed by cremation. A public gathering of family and friends will be announced for a future date.
