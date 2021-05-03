Anthony Sumner



NORTH MANCHESTER – Anthony W. “Tony” Sumner, 51, passed away from injuries received in a traffic accident on May 1, 2021 in Kosciusko County, Ind.

Tony was born Sept. 17, 1969. His parents were Russell and Kathy (Auler) Sumner.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1988.

Tony just recently began working for Paragon Medical in Pierceton, Ind.

Survivors include, father, Russell Sumner of Elwood; two sisters, Nicole Webb of Alexandria and Stephanie O’Hara of Westfield; two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Sumner.

Private family services will take place followed by cremation. A public gathering of family and friends will be announced for a future date.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Tony and serve the Sumner family

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com