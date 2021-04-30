Velma Y. Green

TIPTON – Velma Yvonne Green, 85, of Tipton, died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Tipton, to John L. and Olla F. (Ogden) Wanner. On Dec. 26, 1953, she married the love of her life, Lewis Edward Green. The couple enjoyed 34 years of marriage together before Lewis’ death on Aug. 15, 1988.

She was a graduate of Tipton High School Class of 1953. Velma retired from General Motors Corporation in Kokomo in 1988. She attended Ash Street Wesleyan Church in Tipton.

Velma was an incredible cook and often showed her love with her creative treats. She loved to travel and adventured to exotic destinations with her friends. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for someone in need!

Velma is survived by two sons, Tim Green and Todd Green, both of Cicero and two grandchildren, Tatym Green and Tyce Green.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Yvonnda Lynn Green and siblings, Helen Owens, Albert Wanner, Eva Owens and Edith Harpe.

Funeral services for Velma will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Logan Westrick presiding. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of the service.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Velma’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.

Memorial contributions in Velma’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.