ANDERSON – Norman J. Brown, age 71, of Anderson, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Norman was born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 14, 1950. He was the son of the late Paul and Georgianna Brown.

On Aug. 17, 1991, he married Mary (Hall) Brown.

Norman graduated from Dekalb Center High School in 1968. Norman drove a truck most of his career.

Norman is survived by his wife, Mary Brown of Ga.; daughter, Samantha Osborn of Anderson; two grandchildren; a sister, Paula Wheeler of Noblesville; a brother, Stan Brown of Lafayette; and a niece, nephew and several cousins.

Norman’s wishes were to have no services. Cremation was chosen. Local arrangements have been entrusted by Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home of Frankton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

