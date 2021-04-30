ELWOOD – Mark D. Groover, age 51, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness.

Mark was born in Elwood on Aug. 6, 1969. He was the son of Melvin Groover and Patricia (Martin) Burger.

Mark graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1987. He started working right away out of high school, being employed by State Plating and he eventually retiring from Red Gold after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, restoring old cars and trucks, and hunting and fishing.

Mark is survived by his wife who he married on July 18, 2020, Terry Ross; mother, Patricia (Richard) Burger; four daughters, Kinlee Groover, Kylee Groover, Julie Anne Proper and Katie Proper; step-mother, Shirley Capps; sisters, Joyce Cline, Janice McIntosh, Tammy Stanley, Jenny Riley, Angie Capps, Amanda Burger, Dena Gillam, Debbie Swink, Kim Capps and Susan Michael; brothers, Jeffery Burger, Robert Burger, Johnny Capps and James Capps; and several nieces & nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Groover and a sister, Jennifer Mottweiller.

Funeral service celebrating Mark’s life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood with Pastor Bethany Rizzo officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

