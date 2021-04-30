INDIANAPOLIS – Marilyn K. Sink, 75, of Indianapolis, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Altenheim Community in Indianapolis.

She was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 14, 1945, to Alan Monte and Helen Henrietta (Hansen) Olmsted. She met the love of her life Steven L. Sink in art school and they were later married on Nov. 11, 1967. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2011.

Marilyn was a homemaker and a member of the Heather Hills Baptist Church in Indianapolis.

Survivors include one son, Shawn Sink of Indianapolis; a granddaughter; and a brother, Roland Olmsted.

No services are planned. A family led committal will occur at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, May 4 at 11a.m. The public is invited.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, Iowa, 50037-0920 or www.jdrf.org (click “donate” in upper corner of the screen).

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sink family in their time of need.