ALEXANDRIA – Byron Edward “Barney” Alexander, age 72, of Alexandria and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully following an extended illness on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson.

Barney was born in Elwood on Oct. 22, 1948, the son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Bannon) Alexander. On May 27, 1977, he married Kandace (Baker) Alexander and they shared 43 years of marriage together.

Barney graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1968. He retired from Red Gold on April 1, 2010, after working for many area industrial companies. He was a member of the Elwood Elks Lodge and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and golf. He was an avid gambler and he especially enjoyed betting on horses. Barney loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Barney leaves behind a loving family consisting of his wife, Kandace “Kandi” Alexander of Alexandria; son, Ryan (Erica) Alexander of Washington, DC; daughter, Amie (Brent) Smith of Lapel; grandchildren, Ethan, Conor and Lillian Smith and Evelyn Alexander; three brothers, Phil Alexander of Hartford City, Mike (Patricia) Alexander of Elwood and Norman (Debbie) Alexander of Elwood; two sisters, June Alexander and Sherry (Randy) Kelly both of Elwood; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Barney was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Brock and brother, Lowell “Butch” Alexander.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson Street in Elwood.

Funeral service celebrating Barney’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or Epworth UMC of Alexandria, 2696 West 1300 North, Alexandria, IN 46001.

