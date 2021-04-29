

Brian H. Ball, 62, a life-long resident of Elwood, passed away at his residence following an extended illness on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Brian was born on July 17, 1958, in Elwood, the son of the late Charles and Sarah Frances (Karch) Ball.

On Sept. 8, 1984, he married Robin (French) Ball and they shared 37 years of marriage together.

In 1975, Brian graduated from Elwood Community High School where, throughout his school career, he was an outstanding wrestler. He played softball for many years and was well known for “smashing homeruns!”

Brian was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Green Bay Packers, I.U. basketball and golf.

He retired from Elsa Corp. after 26 years of service.

He was an active member of the Elwood Elks and attended the First Church of God.

Brian loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his wife, Robin Ball of Elwood; son, Jordan (Melissa) Ball of Noblesville; two daughters, Jessica (Brandon) Adams of Elwood and Natalie (Rick) Ramones of Elwood; grandchildren, Dedra and Riley Ramones, Sydney and Elliott Adams, and Leah and Nora Ball; sister, Anna (Jeff) Shope of Elwood; two brothers, Jeff Ball of Elwood and Bruce (Therese) Ball of Portage, Ind.; special aunt, Dorothy ” Aunt Dot” Carmine of Elwood; and several loving several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sarah Frances Ball.

Funeral services celebrating Brian’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood, Ind. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

