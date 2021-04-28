William E. Diehl



William E. “Bill” Diehl, 85, a life-long resident of Elwood, passed away at his residence following an extended illness on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Bill was born on Nov. 5, 1935, in Elwood. He was the son of the late Louis A. Diehl and Naomi (Stafford) McPhearson.

On April 28, 1962, he married Linda C. (Linville) Diehl and they shared 58 years of marriage together before she passed away on Jan. 3, 2020.

In 1953, Bill graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School.

Bill proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army.

Bill retired in 2000 from Chrysler Corp. after 40 years of service.

He was a former state president of the Jaycees Club and a former Cub Scout leader.

Bill enjoyed working in his yard, feeding the birds and was an avid reader. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Tobey (Mike) Beaman of Elwood; son, Todd Diehl of Muncie; grandchildren, Kevin and Roselyn Beaman; stepdaughter, Mindy Cline of Boardman, Ohio; brother, John Diehl of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Linda C. Diehl.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Park in Anderson, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com