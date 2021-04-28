Roger L. Smith



Roger Lee Smith, 65, of Holly Springs, N.C. and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Columbus Regional Hospital in Whiteville, N.C.

He was born in Elwood on Dec. 15, 1955. Roger was the son of the late Frederick and Rosella (Knotts) Smith.

Roger was a very happy, energetic and gentle person. Roger’s mission in life was to make those around him happy and filled with joy and a laughter. He enjoyed singing church songs and worshiping his Jesus that he loved so much.

He was a former member of the Central Wesleyan Church of Elwood.

Roger is survived by his loving siblings, brother, Frederick C. (Marlene) Smith, Jr. of Polk City, Fla.; brother, David Smith of Cary, N.C.; sister, Rebecca (Bill) Hylemon of Polk City, Fla.; sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Baldwin of Lakeland, Fla.; sister, Rachael (Douglas) Beadle of Ashboro, N.C.; sister, Leatha Garrison of Wilmington, N.C.; brother, Thomas Smith of Polk City, Fla.; brother, Timothy Smith of Polk City, Fla.; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood, IN 46036.

A funeral service celebrating Roger’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Beadle officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

The family asks that masks be worn by visitors at all times and social distancing protocol will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon International.

