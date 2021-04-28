Mary Harless



Mary (Wilson) Harless, 81, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home following numerous health conditions.

She was born Feb. 25, 1940 in Wasco, Calif., the daughter of Homer Travis and Ruth Mae (Thoelcke) Wilson.

Mary was raised in California and graduated from high school in Texas. She later attended Ohio State University and completed her education with degrees in two majors, Geology and statistics.

Mary moved numerous times throughout her life before settling in Elwood in 1996.

She married George C. Harless, Jr. on June 9, 1995 and they shared over 25 years of marriage together.

Mary last worked as the district student data base coordinator for Elwood Community School Corpor-ation for 10 years until she retired on Dec. 31, 2007.

Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood where she sang in the choir and was formerly involved with the United Methodist Women. She and George formerly attended the First Presbyter-ian Church in Elwood. Mary had a strong faith and enjoyed helping with various missions through the church. She especially loved classical music, playing bridge, sewing, cooking, and reading. Recently, she had begun quilting and embroidery. Despite her health challenges, Mary always had a smile on her face and maintained a positive outlook on life.

Mary’s family includes her husband, George C. Harless, Jr. of Elwood; two children, Kevin (wife Leigh) Sparks of Florida and Kristin Sparks (Priscilla George) of Florida; four grandchildren, Sabrina, Samantha, Shane, and Patrick; and six great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Wilson.

A memorial service celebrating Mary’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Roberta Cook of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the memorial service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to “Casting for Recovery” (for breast cancer survivors) through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.