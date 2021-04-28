FORT MYERS, Fla. – Charles “Chuck” Collier Applegate, 84, Fort Myers, Fla., died on April 6, 2021. He was the son of Charles Edward Applegate and Vivian Louise Collier Applegate of Cicero. He graduated from Jackson Central High, now Hamilton Heights, in 1955.

He was a Past Master of the Cicero/Noblesville Masonic Lodge and a former member of the Cicero Christian Church. He attended Purdue University and became an engineering technician at the former Naval Avionics Center on the east side of Indianapolis, retiring in 1996 after 30 years. He also was a master woodworker.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Alice Day Applegate; four children, Nina Phifer, Bryan Applegate, Thomas Applegate and Jeremy Applegate; a sister, Linda Donahue; a brother, Gene Applegate; and several grandchildren.

A son, Bruce, died in infancy.

Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Cicero Cemetery.