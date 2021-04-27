Jennifer K. Hawes



Jennifer Kay (Clark) Hawes, 54, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following complications from pneumonia and Covid-19.

She was born Sept. 10, 1966 in Elwood, the daughter of Edgar A. “Butch” Clark and Barbara K. (Farr) Clark.

Jennifer was a 1985 graduate of Elwood Community High School and later attended I.T.T. Technical Institute for two years studying business technology.

She married William “Billy” Hawes on Dec. 9, 1995 and they shared over 25 years of marriage together.

Jennifer currently worked as an assembler for S.M.C. Corporation in Noblesville for the past four years, and she also previously worked at Pioneer in Tipton and Frito-Lay in Frankfort.

Jennifer had a strong Christian faith and was in awe of God and the beauty he created. She truly loved living life to the fullest, watching her kids’ sports, spending time with her family, dogs, and cats, and holiday gatherings. Jennifer especially enjoyed fishing, sitting outside on the deck, bonfires, mushroom hunting, and fireworks. She was known for crafting and making beautiful wreaths for family members and friends. Jennifer also enjoyed shopping, drive-in movies, and working with plants and flowers. She couldn’t have been more dedicated to her family, and she leaves a void that no one will ever be able to fill. Jennifer’s spirit will live on in her children and the memories that all her family will cherish forever.

Jennifer’s family includes her husband, Billy Hawes of Elwood; four children, Brady Hawes of Elwood, Andrew Hawes of Elwood, Chris Hawes of Elwood, and Taylor Hawes of Elwood; mother, Barbara K. Clark of Elwood; special cousin (like a sister), Val Laster of Elwood; in-laws, Danny Hawes and Judy Hawes; beloved dogs, “Kai”, “Scooby”, “Angel”, “Millie-Bear”, and “Libby-Ann”; beloved cats which are too numerous to name; and many extended family members, cousins, aunts and uncles. Jennifer was preceded in death by her father and maternal grandparents, Raymond and Lillian (Ellis) Farr.

A funeral service celebrating Jennifer’s life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood officiating. Cremation will take place after the services.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a college fund for Taylor Hawes at First Farmers Bank in Elwood through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.