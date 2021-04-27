

Ed Richards, 86, of Kokomo died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.

Ed was born in Windfall on Dec. 29, 1934 to Oscar and Garnet (Bogue) Richards.

He was married to Jean L. Richards from 1958 until her passing in 2008. He married Malnee Needler on Jan. 1, 2010 and she survives.

Ed had spent many winters in Fort Pierce, Fla.

He worked at Cabot Corporation in Kokomo, retiring in 1984. Ed had also spent many years farming.

He was a graduate of Windfall High School, Class of 1952.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton, American Legion and Eagles Lodge. He was also formerly a Mason.

Ed served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Survivors besides his wife Malnee include three children, Kevin Richards and wife Kimmie of Windfall, Lisa McKee and husband Dennis of Silver Lake and Tamela Norton and husband Wallace of Okeechobee, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kathryn Jenkins and husband Kyle, Leaha Boles and Thaddaus McKee; three great-grandchildren, Kylynn and Kolton Jenkins and Adilynn Jean Boles; one sister-in-law, Carol Richards of Kokomo.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Richards, James Richards, Albert Richards and Max L. Richards.

Funeral services for Ed will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hufhand presiding. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall with military honors.

Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions in Ed’s memory may be made to Compassus Hospice, 311 S. Berkley Drive, Kokomo, Ind. 46901.