Marvin and Mary Janiak

South Bend – Marvin J Janiak, 73, passed on April 11, 2020. Mary Lee (Waters) Janiak, 74, passed on Nov. 12, 2020.

Marvin and Mary Lee were married on Sept. 10, 1966.

They are survived by their son, Steven (Barbara Jo) Janiak, and many other dear family members.

Marvin and Mary were born and raised in South Bend, lived in Elwood, Ind. for some time, then moved back to South Bend.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate their lives on Friday, April 30, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Road followed by an inurnment service at the St. Joseph Cemetery.